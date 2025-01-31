Lainey Wilson has announced the dates and cities for a massive 2025 headlining tour. The country superstar will hit the road for her Whirlwind Tour beginning in March.

When Do Lainey Wilson's 2025 Tour Dates Start?

The upcoming tour is set to begin overseas, hitting markets in Scotland, France, the U.K., Denmark and more in March before returning to the U.S. and Canada for a string of dates beginning in May.

Who Are the Opening Acts for Lainey Wilson's 2025 Tour Dates?

Ernest, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Drake Milligan, Lauren Watkins and Zach Meadows will join Wilson on tour as support acts.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale for Lainey Wilson's 2025 Tour Dates?

Wilson’s Wild Horses fan club members will get access to an exclusive pre-sale starting Tuesday (Feb. 4) at 8AM local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale tickets Tuesday at 10AM local time and running through Thursday (Feb. 6) at 10PM local time.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive pre-sale for the Whirlwind World Tour in the U.S. beginning Tuesday at 10AM local time and ending on Thursday at 10PM local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 7) at 10AM local time.

More details are available at Wilson's official website.

The tour is in support of Wilson's new album, Whirlwind, which is nominated for Best Country Album at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

See below for a complete list of tour dates.

Lainey Wilson's 2025 Whirlwind Tour Dates:

March 4 — Zurich, CH @X-TRA~

March 6 — Antwerp, BE @De Roma~

March 8 — Rotterdam, NL @Rotterdam Ahoy

March 9 — Berlin, DE @Uber Eats Music Hall

March 12 — Copenhagen, DK @Vega Main~

March 14 — London, U.K. @O2 Arena

March 15 — Belfast, N. Ireland @SSE Arena

March 16 — Glasgow, Scotland @The SSE Hydro

March 18 — Kingston upon Thames, U.K. @Banquet Records

March 19 — Paris, France @Elysée Montmartre~

May 30 — Panama City Beach, Fla. @Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

May 31 — Lexington, Ky. @Railbird Festival

June 6 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @Carolina Country Music Fest

June 20 — Wildwood, N.J. @Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @Summerfest

June 27 — Cadott, Wisc. @Country Fest

July 12 — Cavendish, PEI @Cavendish Beach Music Festival

Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @Footprint Center*

Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. @Isleta Amphitheater*

Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. @Ball Arena*

Aug. 21 — Bend, Ore. @Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @Golden 1 Center*

Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @Kia Forum*

Aug. 28 — Calgary, AB @Scotiabank Saddledome*

Aug. 29 — Edmonton, AB @Rogers Place*

Aug. 30 — Saskatoon, SK @SaskTel Centre*

Sept. 11 — Baton Rouge, La. @Raising Cane’s River Center†

Sept. 13 — Bossier City, La. @Brookshire Grocery Arena†

Sept. 18 — Austin, Texas @Moody Center‡

Sept. 19 — Fort Worth, Texas @Dickies Arena‡

Sept. 20 — Houston, Texas @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ‡

Sept. 25 — Toronto, Ont. @Budweiser Stage§

Sept. 26 — Clarkston, Mich. @Pine Knob Music Theatre§

Sept. 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @Van Andel Arena§

Oct. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @Bridgestone Arena||

Oct. 3 — Noblesville, Ind. @Ruoff Music Center§

Oct. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @Blossom Music Center§

Oct. 9 — Columbia, Mary. @Merriweather Post Pavilion§

Oct. 10 — New York, N.Y. @Madison Square Garden§

Oct. 11 — Mansfield, Mass. @Xfinity Center§

Oct. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre||

Oct. 17 — Rosemont, Ill. @Allstate Arena||

Oct. 18 — Saint Paul, Minn. @Xcel Energy Center||

Oct. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn. @Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#

Oct. 25 — Charlotte, N.C. @Spectrum Center#

Nov. 7 — Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena#

Nov. 8 — Orlando, Fla. @Kia Center#

BOLD on-sale Feb. 7 at 10AM local time

~With special guest Zach Meadows

*With special guests Ernest and Kaitlin Butts

†With special guests Ernest and Maddox Batson

‡With special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drake Milligan

§With special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins

||With special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson

#With special guests Ernest and Drake Milligan

20 Lainey Wilson Songs Every Fan Knows by Heart From small town to the big city, Lainey Wilson has come a long way in her music career. A talented songwriter and an esteemed vocalist, it was only a matter of time before she got her time in the spotlight.

What makes Wilson so captivating is her ability to connect with her fans through her music. She writes songs that are honest and sings them with conviction. Wilson also remains one of the most humble individuals in the game, which only makes her more magnetic.

Lainey Wilson Facts: 13 Things Country Fans Need to Know You already know Lainey Wilson 's birthday, hometown, songs etc ... Here are 11 facts you probably didn't know unless you raised her. For example, did you ever wonder why she and boyfriend Duck Hodges don't kiss in public?

And did you know that she gave Yellowstone one firm rule when it came to kissing actor Ian Bohen? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes