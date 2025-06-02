Lainey Wilson just dropped a big hint about what her wedding to Devlin "Duck" Hodges will look like, and fans will be surprised.

During a chat with Taste of Country Nights, Wilson revealed that there won't be any country artists performing at her wedding, because they will be going "the jazz route." She will be looking to hire a jazz band or two for the festivities.

One of the biggest stars in country music currently, who could literally have any country artist she wants perform at her wedding, is choosing to opt out of the genre completely for her big day.

As for who will cry first, Wilson, Hodges or Wilson's dad? It won't be dad.

"I ain't seen that man cry once in my whole life," the "Heart Like a Truck" hitmaker says with a laugh.

Instead, she points her finger at her husband-to-be, saying Duck will be a mess and the most emotional when he sees her walking down the aisle.

After being pressed about it, Wilson finally admitted that she might shed a tear or two, but not before Hodges does.

She and Duck got engaged earlier this year at George Jones' estate, where her man surprised her and popped the question.

No date has been shared for the wedding just yet, but after a packed June, Wilson has just two shows in July, leaving a month-long gap before her planned August appearances.

Perhaps a summer wedding is in the works?

