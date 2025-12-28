Lainey Wilson brought uptempo Christmas cheer to the Snoop Dogg-led NFL halftime show at the Minnesota Vikings game against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day (Dec. 26.)

Wilson and her fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges — who is a former NFL quarterback -- rode onto the field on a sleigh fit for Santa himself a little over halfway through Snoop's 11-minute-long halftime show.

What Did Lainey Wilson Sing at the NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show?

Wilson sang an energetic rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" during the broadcast, as her sleigh drove around the field.

She was backed by a choir and a team of dancers, and Snoop danced alongside her and sang some harmony vocals.

The country singer wore a festive version of her signature cowboy hat and bell bottoms, and at the end of her performance, Snoop helped her down from her spot on Santa's sleigh.

Visit NFL's YouTube page to watch the full performance.

Why Was Lainey Wilson's Fiancé Duck Hodges Dressed as Santa For Her Christmas Day NFL Performance?

Wilson's Christmas sleigh wouldn't be complete without a cameo from Santa himself — and Duck Hodges did the honors, sporting a red Santa suit as he rode out alongside her.

Duck's Santa look stopped short of a long white beard. Instead, he rocked a cowboy hat as he posed for a photo on the field.

Duck also cracked a joke about being recruited back to the NFL — this time, as Santa — as he posted a photo of himself with Wilson and Snoop after the performance.

Who Else Performed at the NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show?

The show was billed as Snoop Dogg and Friends, and Wilson was just one of a few special guests to make an appearance.

Martha Stewart introduced Snoop's performance in a clip at the beginning of the halftime show broadcast. K-Pop singers HUNTR/X also performed, as did opera singers Andrea Boccelli and Matteo Boccelli.

The NFL Christmas Day game took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Dec. 25.

Country music and football often go hand in hand, and many country stars have performed at high profile games.