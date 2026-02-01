The 2026 Grammy Awards didn't do much to recognize country music, but we crashed the party anyways. See pictures of the best country moments, including Jelly Roll's acceptance speech, Kelsea Ballerini's gown and Reba McEntire's stirring performance.

Jelly Roll was country music's big winner at the Grammys, with wins in three categories.

Shaboozey, Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton also won awards.

McEntire performed her song "Trailblazers" during the in memoriam segment.

Pictures from the Grammys pre-show, red carpet and CBS broadcast are all included in this gallery. We started with Jelly Roll's third win of the night because it was without a doubt the most memorable. His stirring acceptance speech was another testimony to his wife, family, professional team and God.

Country Music On the Red Carpet at the Grammys

If we're being honest, we'd say very few country stars shined on the Grammys red carpet. It's not that anyone deserved a worst dressed award. It's more than very few artists took any chances, with Ballerini and Charley Crockett (see below) being exceptions.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo and McEntire and Rex Linn were two of the country couples who walked the red carpet but both had better moments deeper into the program. Those are capture in this photo gallery.

We'll continue to keep an eye out of for more country music BTS and on-stage moments at the Grammys and fill this photo gallery up with the best pictures.

