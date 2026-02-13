As you likely know by now, Jelly Roll has undergone a dramatic body transformation, losing nearly 300 pounds. But even though he insists he didn’t use GLP-1 drugs to help with his weight loss, some people still accuse him of not being truthful about it.

Last month, Jelly Roll appeared on the cover of Men’s Health, where he spoke candidly about the speculation surrounding GLP-1 medications.

He explained that he didn’t use GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic or Mounjaro to lose nearly 300 pounds, saying he instead chose to focus on confronting the emotional and psychological roots of his food addiction.

Jelly Roll added that concerns about possible side effects — along with not wanting an “asterisk” attached to his transformation — also factored into his decision.

Still, whenever a side-by-side Jelly Roll transformation photo pops up online, the comment sections almost always include someone accusing him of using the medications anyway.

Just on one photo alone, you can find comments like:

"That GLP-1 diet will do that."

"Ozempic!"

"Yeah. I bet that was 100% natural... No medical procedure at all."

Of course, plenty of people also come to Jelly Roll’s defense. One commenter wrote, “I think ppl who leave nasty comments about complete strangers should be forced (at least one time) to say it to the person's face. The world would be a much more pleasant place.”

And to peel back the curtain a bit, I was once nearly 500 pounds myself and now weigh 210. Like Jelly Roll, I lost the weight by psychologically retraining my relationship with food and learning how to build healthier habits around eating.

Fortunately for me, my weight-loss journey both started and ended in 2015, before GLP-1 drugs were widely available, so I never had to worry about an asterisk being placed next to my name.

And to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with GLP-1 medications or the people who use them. It simply comes down to not wanting to be accused of taking a shortcut when you worked hard to overcome something on your own.

Jelly Roll, unfortunately, doesn’t have that luxury. But he told me on Taste of Country Nights that criticism from strangers doesn’t bother him.

“I don’t care what a stranger says about me — I don’t care what a dude who says he knew me from high school says about me,” Jelly Roll said.

He added, “I’m not driven by hate, but I’m not bothered by it neither.”

What Was the Timeline of Jelly Roll's Weight Loss?

Late 2022: Jelly Roll committed to a sustained weight-loss effort, focusing on healthier eating habits and lifestyle changes.

2023–2024: He continued making steady progress, and by early 2024, he was training for a 5K and had already lost more than 70 pounds.

April 2025: Jelly Roll revealed he had dropped nearly 200 pounds from his starting weight through consistent effort.

Late 2025 / Early 2026: He shared that his total weight loss had reached nearly 275 pounds from his peak weight of more than 500 pounds.

Check out Jelly Roll’s weight-loss transformation for yourself.

