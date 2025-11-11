Before Megan Moroney was a famous country singer, she once met Kacey Musgraves, and it was a little awkward because Moroney was only wearing one cowgirl boot at the time.

The “Tennessee Orange” singer shared the hilarious story during an interview on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul.

“I met Kacey Musgraves one time with one shoe on,” Moroney said, trying to casually brush over the detail.

When she didn’t elaborate right away, I had to ask for more.

“It was after her show,” Moroney explained. “I had one shoe on because I had just gotten knee surgery, so I had this really big cast thing on my leg — so I had one cowgirl boot on.”

If you scroll through the Instagram carousel above, you’ll see the original photo of Moroney meeting Musgraves. Unfortunately, she cropped it herself — she didn’t want anyone to see the cast on her leg.

Imagine seeing these two meet back then and fast-forwarding to now, when both are in the spotlight, each thriving in their own lane.

Moroney has credited Musgraves for inspiring her to start writing songs, so getting to meet her before moving to Nashville was a huge moment for her.

And this wasn’t the first time Moroney crossed paths with a country star before becoming one herself.

The “Am I Okay” singer also recalled a time she was at a Nashville bar called Red Door, when she accidentally stepped back from the bar — and right onto Miranda Lambert’s foot.

“This was when I was visiting Nashville,” Moroney said. “I had just gotten my fake ID taken at Nudie’s on Broadway, but somehow Red Door let me in with my second backup fake ID,” she added with a laugh. “I was in there, literally in sweatpants. I stepped back and accidentally stepped on someone, and I turned around like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ And it was Miranda Lambert. I was like, ‘I am really so sorry.’”

As any Moroney fan knows by now, she’s more than just a great singer-songwriter — she has a natural, effortless sense of humor that shines through in every story she tells.

Just another reason why people clamor over the "6 Months Later" singer, who is enjoying her time as a global country music superstar.

How Old is Megan Moroney?

Megan Moroney is only 28 years old. She was born Oct. 9, 1997.

How Old is Kacey Musgraves?

Kacey Musgraves is 37 years old. She was born Aug. 21, 1988.

