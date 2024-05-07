Luke Bryan has dropped the price once again on his stunning oceanfront mansion in Florida, and the buyer will be getting a really sweet deal.

Bryan first listed his 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,645-square-foot beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., for $18 million in December of 2022.

He dropped the price to $16 million in February of 2023.

The country superstar lowered the asking price to $14.95 million in June of 2023.

Now, according to online property sites, Bryan has dropped the price of his massive oceanfront property by two million dollars. The new asking price of $12.95 million breaks down to $2,788 per square foot and a monthly payment of $85,127.

The exceptional coastal estate offers 95 feet of Gulf frontage, Southern-style wraparound porches, a private gate and pool, elevated ceilings, heart pine floors and more.

Exposed beams, an open floor plan and a chef's kitchen are among the other top-of-the-line amenities Bryan's Florida estate has to offer.

The Martin Group — Coastal Luxury holds the official listing on Bryan's stunning Florida retreat. Scroll through the photos below to see inside Luke Bryan's oceanfront home in Florida, and keep scrolling to see inside more country stars' beach houses.

Pictures: See Inside Luke Bryan's Stunning Beach House Luke Bryan listed his 4,600-square-foot beach house for sale in December 2022. The stunning Florida mansion includes four bedrooms and bathrooms and comes furnished. The master bedroom overlooks 95 feet of water frontage, but if you don't want to descend all four floors to get there, you can absorb the warmth of the private, heated pool. This Santa Rosa Beach property is on sale for $12.95 million, among the most ever for a country star's house Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House Jason Aldean 's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 's former beachside house in Malibu offered a gorgeous vacation paradise for the country music power couple to relax.

Brooks and Yearwood bought their 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,200-square-foot house in Malibu for slightly less than $5 million in June of 2008. The house itself is fairly modest, but very well-appointed, featuring an open floor plan.

The living room boasts a corner fireplace and multiple sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen includes marble countertops, while skylights offer plenty of natural California sunlight. The den features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on either side of a fireplace of white brick.

The backyard is spectacular, featuring a loggia, an outdoor fireplace, a half-court basketball court and elaborate landscaping. The house provides direct access to the world-famous Malibu beach via a set of steps.

The couple sold the house in Malibu in late 2016 for $7 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Tammy Wynette’s Lavish Florida Beachside Estate Tammy Wynette ’s former beachside estate in Jupiter, Fla., is a house fit for the First Lady of Country Music.

Wynette owned the spectacular home from 1976 to 1981. The property boasts incredible ocean views. The 6400-square-foot house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Wynette sold it for $625,000, but the most recent owners asked $7 million for the beautiful property. It was built in 1972 and boasts a gourmet kitchen, patio and an indoor pool, and of course, walking access to the beach. The luxury home ultimately sold for $5.9 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Glen Campbell's $4.5 Million Malibu Estate Glen Campbell and his wife, Kim Campbell, purchased their 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,540-square-foot Tuscany-style estate in Malibu, Calif., for $3,425,000 in May of 2005. The house sits on just over an acre of prime California real estate, with the Pacific Ocean visible in the distance.

The interior of the home includes a lavishly decorated living room with a stone floor, exposed beams and vaulted ceilings and a corner fireplace. It's one of three total fireplaces in the house, which also features an elaborate kitchen, a two-car garage, a library, an office and a music/media room.

A number of the rooms open onto a series of shaded terraces and patios that overlook the spectacular backyard, which is terraced down to an infinity pool and spa. An outdoor living room with a trellis and a massive outdoor fireplace complete the back of the property, while a massive stone turret is among the most eye-catching aspects of the structure. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Shania Twain's Spectacular Beachfront Mansion Shania Twain owns a spectacular waterfront mansion in the Bahamas that offers plenty of time away from prying eyes.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,000-square-foot mansion in the Bahamas is situated on a 1-acre lot that offers 150 feet of beachfront in the exclusive Old Fort Bay gated community in West Nassau. Its amenities include mahogany-lined walls and bookcases in the second-floor master suite, as well as spectacular ocean views. The property was last listed for $12.9 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion Jimmy Buffett sure knew how to live the good life. His former 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in Palm Beach is exactly the kind of laid-back home you'd expect the superstar to relax in when he was off the road.

The interior centers around a combined dining and living room with eye-popping vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as striking, centered around a sparkling pool of deep cobalt blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker