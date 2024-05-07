Luke Bryan Drops the Price on His Jaw-Dropping Oceanfront Florida Estate — See Inside! [Pictures]
Luke Bryan has dropped the price once again on his stunning oceanfront mansion in Florida, and the buyer will be getting a really sweet deal.
- Bryan first listed his 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,645-square-foot beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., for $18 million in December of 2022.
- He dropped the price to $16 million in February of 2023.
- The country superstar lowered the asking price to $14.95 million in June of 2023.
Now, according to online property sites, Bryan has dropped the price of his massive oceanfront property by two million dollars. The new asking price of $12.95 million breaks down to $2,788 per square foot and a monthly payment of $85,127.
The exceptional coastal estate offers 95 feet of Gulf frontage, Southern-style wraparound porches, a private gate and pool, elevated ceilings, heart pine floors and more.
Exposed beams, an open floor plan and a chef's kitchen are among the other top-of-the-line amenities Bryan's Florida estate has to offer.
The Martin Group — Coastal Luxury holds the official listing on Bryan's stunning Florida retreat. Scroll through the photos below to see inside Luke Bryan's oceanfront home in Florida, and keep scrolling to see inside more country stars' beach houses.
