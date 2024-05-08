American Idol has served as a launch pad for some of the biggest stars in contemporary music, including some of your favorite country singers. Former Idol contestants have gone on to live in really spectacular homes, too, including Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler and more.

Underwood was the first country star to come out of American Idol, and she remains the biggest star the show has yet discovered.

She wasted no time after her run on the show, buying a luxurious house in Nashville not long after as she settled into her new career and life in Nashville.

Underwood has gone on to own several luxurious homes in the U.S and Canada, where she and her husband Mike Fisher maintained an upscale residence at one time.

Pickler didn't win during her time on Idol, but she enjoyed a run of success after the show anyway, first as a recording artist, and then as a television personality on Dancing With the Stars and the talk show Pickler & Ben. She and her husband, Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs, shared a luxurious estate in a high-dollar area of Nashville until his tragic death in 2023. She is currently selling the house.

Pop superstar, television personality and sometimes country singer Kelly Clarkson has also owned high-end residences in both Nashville and Los Angeles, and Jimmie Allen — who competed briefly on American Idol in 2011 before washing out — also sold his Nashville home recently in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Of course, it's not just contestants who have represented country music on the American Idol stage. Keith Urban served as a judge on the iconic reality singing contest from Seasons 12-15, and Luke Bryan has been on the judging panel since 2018.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the spectacular homes of the country stars of American Idol:

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: Look Inside Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher's Spectacular Ottawa Mansion Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a spectacular rural estate in Ottawa when they first married, and pictures show a property that is luxurious, but also rustic. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Beautiful Post-'American Idol' Home Carrie Underwood invested her money wisely after winning American Idol in 2005. One of her first big purchases was a 3,099-square-foot home in the well-to-do Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Underwood paid $384,000 for a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom stone and stucco home in a private gated community.

The house features a library, a vaulted ceiling and lovely amenities throughout, but while it's very nice, it's certainly not the kind of home you'd picture for a budding country superstar. Underwood wound up being a huge success right out of the gate with her debut album, Some Hearts, and she sold the home in Franklin for $372,500 in 2007, when she purchased the Brentwood mansion that she would later share with her husband, Mike Fisher. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson has sold her estate in Nashville after four years on the market. The singing superstar and television personality received $6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Spectacular New California Mansion Kelly Clarkson has purchased a stunning new mansion in California, with the news breaking not long after the pop superstar and TV personality sold her palatial estate outside of Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kellie Pickler's Stunning $2.6 Million Nashville Estate Kellie Pickler is selling the $2.6 million estate where she lived with her late husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, and pictures show a luxurious residence that's a perfect mix of cozy and elegant. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Pictures: See Inside Luke Bryan's Stunning Beach House Luke Bryan listed his 4,600-square-foot beach house for sale in December 2022. The stunning Florida mansion includes four bedrooms and bathrooms and comes furnished. The master bedroom overlooks 95 feet of water frontage, but if you don't want to descend all four floors to get there, you can absorb the warmth of the private, heated pool. This Santa Rosa Beach property is on sale for $12.95 million, among the most ever for a country star's house Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICTURES: See Inside Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Luxurious Tennessee Farmhouse Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were living it up in their 5,086-square-foot, 4-bedroom farmhouse in Franklin, Tenn., a rural community 30 minutes outside of Nashville. The house is beautifully well-appointed. The master bedroom features a very large walk-in closet, and the gated, 35-acre property also includes a gym, recreation rooms, an office and a three-car garage, as well as a utility barn. The couple sold their rural farmhouse in 2018 for $2.7 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Stunning NYC Condo Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman paid $3.5 million for an approximately 1600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in the upper-crust Tribeca area of Manhattan in New York City in 2020. The luxury unit is located inside of the famous clock tower building in Tribeca, which developers acquired for $160 million in 2013. The building previously housed the New York Life Insurance Company, and the developers converted the 400,000-square-foot building into luxury condos in 2018.

Photos at the building's website show a spectacular array of amenities available to residents, including rooftop gardens, an indoor pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, dining areas and more. According to reports, one of the features that attracted Urban and Kidman to the building is a "sky garage" that allows residents' cars to be hydraulically lifted to their units, which lets the high-profile couple avoid the prying eyes of paparazzi.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker