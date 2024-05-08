See Inside the Stunning Homes of Country’s ‘American Idol’ Stars [Pictures]
American Idol has served as a launch pad for some of the biggest stars in contemporary music, including some of your favorite country singers. Former Idol contestants have gone on to live in really spectacular homes, too, including Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler and more.
Underwood was the first country star to come out of American Idol, and she remains the biggest star the show has yet discovered.
She wasted no time after her run on the show, buying a luxurious house in Nashville not long after as she settled into her new career and life in Nashville.
Underwood has gone on to own several luxurious homes in the U.S and Canada, where she and her husband Mike Fisher maintained an upscale residence at one time.
Pickler didn't win during her time on Idol, but she enjoyed a run of success after the show anyway, first as a recording artist, and then as a television personality on Dancing With the Stars and the talk show Pickler & Ben. She and her husband, Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs, shared a luxurious estate in a high-dollar area of Nashville until his tragic death in 2023. She is currently selling the house.
Pop superstar, television personality and sometimes country singer Kelly Clarkson has also owned high-end residences in both Nashville and Los Angeles, and Jimmie Allen — who competed briefly on American Idol in 2011 before washing out — also sold his Nashville home recently in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault.
Of course, it's not just contestants who have represented country music on the American Idol stage. Keith Urban served as a judge on the iconic reality singing contest from Seasons 12-15, and Luke Bryan has been on the judging panel since 2018.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the spectacular homes of the country stars of American Idol:
