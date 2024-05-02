Kelly Clarkson Blows Fans Away With Reba Cover, Reba Responds

Kelly Clarkson might be the sweetest ex-daughter-in-law of all time covering Reba McEntire's "Till You Love Me" on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in her fan favorite "Kellyoke" segment, which led to a response from Reba herself!

Watch the powerful ballad below.

"I love how she kept the accompaniment more sparse and pared back. That choice allowed us to really hone in on the dynamic and stylistic choices she made in her version." commented one user.

"Imagine if Reba came out & surprised Kelly in the middle of this Kellyoke," another fan gushed.

"I personally feel she did Reba proud with this version!!!!!" stated another fan on the viral video.

This powerful video received a tweet response from the "Fancy" singer, who apparently loved the rendition of the hit song.

"Thanks KC for covering my song #TillYouLoveMe on your show today! Did y’all catch her beautiful rendition?" tweeted the "Consider Me Gone" superstar with a heart emoji.

Kelly also shared a clip of it on her Kelly Clarkson Show IG account.

"We need the country album already, girl. Please!" one user posted.

"Reba will be so proud of you 😍❤️🔥 Kelly and Reba duet on this show please 😍😍 They are like mother-daughter and besties ❤️❤️," another user said. Seems like a new collab on the way would be a perfect match. It's hard to believe that Clarkson hasn't released a full country album with the red-headed queen of country as a featured guest. It is great to see that there is no bad blood between the two stars given their relationship challenges in the past years, which is an inspiration to anyone going through the challenges of family dynamics changing. Recently, the pop star has been in the news with a back-and-forth legal battle with her ex-husband — and Reba's ex-son-in-law — Brandon Blackstock. The two have been through a lot together, and it is awesome to see them get through it and continue to encourage each other.

