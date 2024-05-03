Kellie Pickler Finds a Buyer for the Luxurious Home She Shared With Late Husband Kyle Jacobs — See Inside [Pictures]
Kellie Pickler has found a buyer for the luxurious Nashville estate she shared with her late husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs.
The country singer and television personality listed her home in the high-dollar Green Hills neighborhood for sale, asking $2.89 million, in November of 2023. Pickler lowered the asking price to $2.6 million in March of 2024.
According to online property sites, the former American Idol standout and talk show host has received an offer on her luxurious residence, and it is currently in Active Under Contract status.
The final selling price is not yet public, but if Pickler gets her asking price, it will break down to $534 per square foot and a monthly payment of $17,232.
Pickler first listed the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,865-square-foot mansion for sale just 10 months after her husband, celebrated Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the upstairs.
The Tudor-style estate boasts top-notch features, including an open floorplan, 10" X 10" cedar posts throughout the house and a two-story fireplace in the vast great room.
The house also includes a wine cellar, laundry rooms on each floor and a screened porch that overlooks the terraced back yard and pool area.
- Jacobs died in February of 2023.
- Pickler maintained months of public silence before she finally issued a statement to People in August.
- Pickler returned to the stage for the first time since Jacobs' death on April 22, paying tribute to her late husband.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kellie Pickler's Nashville estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the stunning homes of country music's top female singers.
