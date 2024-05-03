Kellie Pickler has found a buyer for the luxurious Nashville estate she shared with her late husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs.

The country singer and television personality listed her home in the high-dollar Green Hills neighborhood for sale, asking $2.89 million, in November of 2023. Pickler lowered the asking price to $2.6 million in March of 2024.

According to online property sites, the former American Idol standout and talk show host has received an offer on her luxurious residence, and it is currently in Active Under Contract status.

The final selling price is not yet public, but if Pickler gets her asking price, it will break down to $534 per square foot and a monthly payment of $17,232.

Pickler first listed the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,865-square-foot mansion for sale just 10 months after her husband, celebrated Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the upstairs.

RELATED: 20 Incredible Country Songs Written by Kyle Jacobs

The Tudor-style estate boasts top-notch features, including an open floorplan, 10" X 10" cedar posts throughout the house and a two-story fireplace in the vast great room.

The house also includes a wine cellar, laundry rooms on each floor and a screened porch that overlooks the terraced back yard and pool area.

Jacobs died in February of 2023.

Pickler maintained months of public silence before she finally issued a statement to People in August.

Pickler returned to the stage for the first time since Jacobs' death on April 22, paying tribute to her late husband.

READ MORE: See Inside the 10 Biggest Country Stars' Homes

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kellie Pickler's Nashville estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the stunning homes of country music's top female singers.

PICTURES: See Inside Kellie Pickler's Stunning $2.6 Million Nashville Estate Kellie Pickler is selling the $2.6 million estate where she lived with her late husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, and pictures show a luxurious residence that's a perfect mix of cozy and elegant. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: Look Inside Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher's Spectacular Ottawa Mansion Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a spectacular rural estate in Ottawa when they first married, and pictures show a property that is luxurious, but also rustic. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Reba McEntire's California Estate: Reba McEntire is no stranger to living in style, but her $22 million estate in one of the most exclusive zip codes in California was extravagant even by the standards of celebrity homes.

PICTURES: Look Inside Loretta Lynn's Luxurious Nashville Home Loretta Lynn's luxurious former home outside of Nashville is for sale, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The country queen's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community outside of Nashville is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the river, offering direct access for canoeing and kayaking. The rural property is just two minutes from I-40, offering an easy commute into Nashville, and it also offers easy access to schools, stores, dining options and more amenities that are just minutes away. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Loretta Lynn's Historic First Nashville Home Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Trisha Yearwood's $3.95 Million Historic Southern Manor Trisha Yearwood is selling her historic Southern manor home, and pictures show a mix of elegance and down-home living. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is gorgeous, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City moist recently sold for $3.5 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Rural Tennessee Estate Miranda Lambert paid $3.4 million in 2016 for her rural estate an hour south of Nashville, which comprises 400 acres of lush green farmland. The property includes rolling hills, rustic living spaces and an enormous horse barn, as well as three residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage. There are 75 acres of fenced-in pastureland, as well as lighted walking trails that wind through the woods leading to a pavilion, with seating for 60 for private concerts. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to live the good life. In addition to their multiple lavish residences in the Nashville area, the superstar couple owned a spectacular mansion in a posh area of California that's like something out of a movie. Their 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom residence in the high-dollar area of Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills sold for $9.5 million in 2009. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Stunning Nashville Estate Faith Hill and Tim McGraw purchased a home in the historic upper-crust Belle Meade area of Nashville in 2004 that dated back to 1934. A listing described the 5-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 9,900-square-foot mansion as a "beautiful and private estate," boasting amenities including a modern gourmet kitchen that opens onto the family room, as well as separate nanny and guest quarters. There's also a home theater and a 4-car garage, and the pool house includes a full loft with an extra bedroom. They listed the house for sale in 2009, and It sold most recently in 2013 for $2,800,000. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Tammy Wynette’s Lavish Florida Beachside Estate Tammy Wynette ’s former beachside estate in Jupiter, Fla., is a house fit for the First Lady of Country Music.

Wynette owned the spectacular home from 1976 to 1981. The property boasts incredible ocean views. The 6400-square-foot house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Wynette sold it for $625,000, but the most recent owners asked $7 million for the beautiful property. It was built in 1972 and boasts a gourmet kitchen, patio and an indoor pool, and of course, walking access to the beach. The luxury home ultimately sold for $5.9 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Patsy Cline's Dream Home in Nashville Patsy Cline's former "dream home" in Nashville is for sale, and pictures show a piece of country music history. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2,770-square-foot house in a Nashville suburb comes with an asking price of $549,900, and pictures show that it's been restored to the same condition it was in when it was first built in 1965. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Shania Twain's Spectacular Beachfront Mansion Shania Twain owns a spectacular waterfront mansion in the Bahamas that offers plenty of time away from prying eyes.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,000-square-foot mansion in the Bahamas is situated on a 1-acre lot that offers 150 feet of beachfront in the exclusive Old Fort Bay gated community in West Nassau. Its amenities include mahogany-lined walls and bookcases in the second-floor master suite, as well as spectacular ocean views. The property was last listed for $12.9 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Barbara Mandrell's Extraordinary Log Mansion Barbara Mandrell's massive former log mansion is going up for auction in October, and pictures of the staggering property are literally hard to believe. Mandrell's former residence is called Fontanel, and the 6-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was once the largest log home in the United States, coming in at 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 heavily wooded rural acres in Whites Creek, Tenn., about 20 minutes outside of Nashville, and it's accessible only by a gated drive that runs 1.5 miles off the road. The luxury property is available at auction in six different parcels. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker