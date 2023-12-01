Kellie Pickler is selling the $2.9 million estate where she lived with her late husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, and pictures show a luxurious residence that's a perfect mix of cozy and elegant.

The 37-year-old country singer and television personality has listed her 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,865-square-foot mansion in a high-dollar area in Nashville for $2.89 million, just 10 months after Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the house. Pickler and her assistant discovered the body.

The elegant, Tudor-style home sits on slightly less than half an acre in the Green Hills area of Nashville, and it features top-notch amenities, including:

An open floorplan

10" X 10" cedar posts throughout

A two-story fireplace in the great room

A kitchen with top-level appliances

A wine cellar

Laundry rooms on each floor

A screened porch that overlooks the terraced back yard and pool area

According to online property sites, Pickler's asking price breaks down to $594 per square foot and a monthly payment of $18,879.

Pickler broke her months-long silence after Jacobs' death in August, in a statement to People:

One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, do nothing, just be still. I have chosen to heed his advice. Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.

See inside Kellie Pickler's spectacular Nashville mansion in the pictures below: