Kellie Pickler thanked fans and supporters and shared plans for her late husband Kyle Jacobs' memorial in her first public statement since his death.

The songwriter died by suicide on Feb. 17. Pickler explains her silence during a short note to fans and those who've sent messages of support.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still," Pickler says in a statement to People. "I have chosen to heed his advice.”

She adds:

Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.

Additionally, Pickler let fans know she will have a memorial for Jacobs. It will be intimate and take place later this fall, as, "That is what Kyle would have wanted."

Jacobs' toxicology results and autopsy were first shared by Taste of Country and revealed no drugs in his system at the time of his death. The medical examiner did note "a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes and chronic alcohol use" and that Jacobs suffered "a self-inflicted shotgun wound."

According to Healthline.com, a pseudoseizure, or Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizure (PNES), mimics the physical symptoms of an epileptic seizure, but is caused by underlying psychological conditions in most cases, though physical conditions including low blood sugar or fainting with jerking (convulsive syncope) can also trigger an event.

Pickler called 911 upon finding her husband in an upstairs bedroom. She had awoken and could not find him anywhere in the house, so she and an assistant went searching, eventually discovering a locked door. Upon entering, they phoned for help.

The couple married in January of 2011 and once starred in a reality show called I Love Kellie Pickler on CMT. In addition to her music career and a job hosting middays on SiriuxXM radio, Pickler once hosted a daytime talk show.