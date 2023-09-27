Kellie Pickler's late husband, hit Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs, was formally laid to rest in a celebration of life ceremony with his family and friends on Aug. 21, and the uplifting service is now streaming online for fans to see.

Jacobs' family celebrated his life in a three-hour-plus service that leaned heavily on his religious faith and music, featuring tributes from many of his friends and colleagues in the Nashville music scene.

Curb Records founder Mike Curb opened Jacobs' celebration of life, remembering the 49-year-old songwriter and producer as an inspiration to others, both in his music and personally.

Jacobs' great uncle, Dave Boyer, sang "Because He Lives" as part of the ceremony, which included musical tributes from numerous other friends and colleagues, including Lee Brice, who sang "It Is Well With My Soul."

Brice was one of Jacobs' closest friends in the Nashville country music industry; Jacobs co-wrote several songs on Brice's most recent album, Hey World, and he also co-produced the project, as well as playing acoustic guitar and singing background vocals.

The ceremony included a number of personal photographs and stories from throughout Jacobs' life and career, concluding with Jacobs' song "You Are With Me," which brought him to Nashville.

Watch the entire ceremony in the video below:

"Kyle was a Lover of Life!" his family shares in a statement. "He loved his family and his friends, and he earnestly showed love and brought joy to countless others he did not even know. Remembrances continue to come to us daily. He was known for his genuine, humble spirit and an ability to touch another person’s life in a moment. His 'otherness.'

"Most importantly, he loved the Lord," the statement continues. "Despite the world spinning around him, he would take the opportunity to listen patiently to the concerns of others, share some scripture, or take someone by the hand and pray with them. These elements of love, kindness, and grace ran loud and clear throughout his ceremony, and his life."

Jacobs died by suicide at the Nashville home he and Pickler shared on Feb. 17, 2023. According to an analysis Taste of Country obtained that the Davidson Country Medical Examiner performed on Feb. 18, he died from a self-inflicted "intraoral shotgun wound."

Jacobs' toxicology results revealed no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Pickler maintained public silence for many months after her husband's shocking death before issuing a statement on Aug. 17.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still," Pickler told People. "I have chosen to heed his advice.”

She added:

Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.

