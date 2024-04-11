Kellie Pickler has lowered the asking price for her luxurious Nashville mansion, just months after listing it for sale following her husband's death.

Pickler listed her home in the posh Green Hills area of Nashville for $2.89 million in November of 2023. According to online property sites, the singer and television personality lowered the asking price for the estate to $2.6 million in March of 2024.

Pickler listed the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,865-square-foot mansion for sale just 10 months after her husband, celebrated Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the house.

The Tudor-style home features top-notch amenities, including an open floorplan, 10" X 10" cedar posts throughout the house and a two-story fireplace in the great room.

There's also a wine cellar, laundry rooms on each floor and a screened porch that overlooks the terraced back yard and pool area.

Jacobs died in February of 2023, and Pickler maintained months of public silence before she finally issued a statement to People in August, saying in part:

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

Pickler has been out of the public eye since her husband's death, but she is set to return to the stage for her first appearance since then on April 22 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. She's once of the artists announced as part of the all-star lineup for Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kellie Pickler's Nashville mansion.

