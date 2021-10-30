Carrie Underwood really lives in style. The country superstar and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, have lived the good life in several homes that epitomize luxury living.

Underwood bought her first home in Nashville not long after she won American Idol in 2005, and while it wasn't the kind of enormous celebrity mansion that one might associate with a star, it was extraordinarily nice for someone of her young age and newcomer status. Underwood lived in the luxurious starter mansion for just a couple of years, but once her career was really rolling, she sold it and bought a massive mansion in one of the most affluent areas of Nashville.

She married Fisher in 2010, and they lived in that house together for most of the next decade, welcoming two children in the process. That's the house where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in 2017 while taking one of her dogs out. The couple sold that residence in 2019 after moving to their new dream home, an even larger mansion that they built on an entirely private piece of land in a rural area outside of Nashville that is home to a number of other country music movers and shakers.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside of Carrie Underwood's mansion, and keep on scrolling to see pictures of the home she lived in when she first came to Nashville.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Breathtaking Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, owned a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-half-bathroom home in an affluent Nashville suburb called Brentwood. The 7,000-square-foot mansion features a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court, as well as a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extra appliances, including a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge. That house is where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in 2017.

The couple sold the luxurious home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, after they moved into the massive dream home that they had spent several years building from scratch.