Jimmie Allen has sold his luxurious home in Nashville for just over half of his initial asking price, amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and ongoing lawsuits.

The "Make Me Want To" singer listed his home in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Brentwood for $3 million in April of 2023. Allen reduced the price to $2.55 million in May after a woman identifying herself as Jane Doe sued the singer, accusing him of rape, sexual assault and harassment that she says took place over a period of 18 months when she worked directly with him on a day-to-day basis.

Allen sold the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,853-square-foot home for $1.75 million in a deal that closed on Oct. 31, according to online property sites.

The luxurious house, which the listing described as a "modern farmhouse," centers around an open floor plan that encompasses the dining area and the kitchen. A two-story entryway opens to a sweeping staircase that leads to the bedrooms upstairs.

The spacious residence sits on 1.5 acres in Brentwood, and the listing says the property "gives you the feeling of privacy and isolation, but still gives you quick access to the city."

Allen denied Jane Doe's allegations in a statement through his attorney, admitting to what he termed a "consensual" sexual relationship and accusing her of asking him for money.

Jane Doe's attorney pushed back on that claim in a separate statement.

A second woman came forward to accuse Allen of sexual assault in June. Her lawsuit also alleges the singer filmed their sexual encounter without her consent. Allen countersued both of his accusers in July.

Allen and his wife, Alexis, announced they were divorcing on April 21, 2023, just weeks before the first allegations surfaced. They welcomed their third child, a baby boy, in late September, and have since revealed that they have reconciled.

Jimmie Allen is not currently facing criminal charges in regard to either Jane Doe's allegations, but there have been consequences. The CMA canceled his performance at CMA Fest in June, and Delaware State University also canceled his planned commencement address. Allen's agency, United Talent Agency, has also suspended him, and his record label, BBR Music Group, dropped him in June after the second Jane Doe filed suit against the singer.