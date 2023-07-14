Jimmie Allen, Wife Alexis ‘Working to Resolve Things’ Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis, have been separated since April amid sexual assault allegations against the singer, but the "Make Me Want To" and "Best Shot" singer tells People that they are currently trying to work things out.

The couple separated in April, just weeks before Variety went public with claims from a woman identifying herself as Jane Doe. They are expecting another child together later in 2023.

“The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family,” he says.

Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Allen in May, alleging that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment, sexual assault and intimidation during an 18-month period when she worked directly with him as a member of his day-to-day team.

A second accuser came forward in June with more allegations, accusing the singer of sexually assaulting her and filming the encounter without her knowledge.

Allen's record label, BBR Music Group, dropped the singer in June after the second woman filed her lawsuit. Allen has denied the allegations against him, and he countersued both of his accusers in lawsuits he filed on Thursday (July 13). In a statement, he said he had waited several months to countersue because he “wanted to fix my family first.”

“What I meant by ‘fixing my family first,’ was making sure their mental health and stability are OK in light of these hurtful, false allegations,” Allen tells People. “I took some time off to be with my wife, kids and friends, to ensure everyone was OK.”

Allen previously turned to social media on May 18 to apologize publicly to his wife and kids for what he termed an "affair." He later deleted that post.

In a statement to Taste of Country on Thursday, the lawyer for both Jane Does, Elizabeth Fegan, expressed no surprise that Allen countersued her clients.

"We’ve reviewed the recent filings from Allen’s legal team and they’re what we’d expect — claims that all his encounters with Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 were consensual," Fegan writes. "We're eager to show the court abundant evidence to the contrary, which we believe will prove that Jimmie Allen is a serial abuser and should be held accountable for his actions."

"It is becoming increasingly common for perpetrators to countersue their victims, claiming defamation," she adds. "This is a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation."