Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis have been putting family first in the days since they welcomed their third child together, baby boy Cohen Ace James.

A representative for Allen tells People that he and Alexis, who announced their separation in April and initiated divorce proceedings soon after, are prioritizing getting used to life with a newborn baby.

"As of right now, Jimmie and Lexi are focused on their new bundle of joy," the rep says in a statement. "He's currently splitting his time between Delaware with the family, along with Florida and California, working on finishing his new music which should be out later this fall."

Allen and Alexis' relationship status is a little bit unclear these days: Though their divorce case is still pending, the couple has been "working to resolve things," according to a statement Allen gave Variety in July.

The country singer is currently facing two separate lawsuits from Jane Does accusing him of sexual assault and a variety of other charges. The first of those lawsuits, filed in May, was from a former member of his day-to-day team who alleged that he engaged in a pattern of sexual assault, rape, harassment and intimidation over the 18-month period she spent working for him.

In June, a second woman came forward with sexual assault claims, also stating that he filmed the encounter.

Allen's record label, BBR Music Group, dropped the singer after the second lawsuit against him came out, and he's also been suspended by United Talent Agency (UTA). Despite the fact that much of his musical team has parted ways with him since the allegations emerged, Allen has continued to hint at new music on social media.