Jimmie Allen Secretly Welcomed Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

Jimmie Allen has revealed that he and another woman secretly welcomed twin babies last year, as he was in the midst of divorce proceedings from his wife, Alexis Gale.

According to People, the twins were born in July 2023. Gale was also pregnant at that time: She gave birth to their third child, baby boy Cohen, in late September.

Allen shared news of his twins on social media on Tuesday evening (March 19), in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories slides introducing fans to each of his children. He also clarified that he's not ashamed of any of his kids, and that he's got no intention of letting anyone make him feel bad about them.

"I have 6 kids," he writes. "I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."

He shared a photo of each of his children: The four kids fans already knew about are 9-year-old Aadyn, 4-year-old Naomi, 2-and-a-half-year-old Zara and six-month-old Cohen, the latter three of which Allen shares with Gale. (Aadyn was born from a previous relationship).

Allen also introduced the twins, who are about eight months old, as Amari and Aria. He shared a photo of each of them, smiling beside them as they sit together on a couch.

Are Jimmie Allen and His Wife Alexis Gale Still Getting a Divorce?

It's unclear exactly where divorce proceedings stand between Allen and Gale. They first announced their separation in April 2023, sharing their news about Gale's pregnancy at the same time. By October — shortly after Cohen's birth — they changed their mind about the split, and decided to try and work things out as they focused on their young family.

However, in recent weeks, it seems that it's possible their breakup is back on. Gale occasionally shares social media updates alluding to a potential split, including one March 11 Instagram Story that read, "Divorce has to be the greatest thing created to date."

Meanwhile, Allen is continuing to field sexual assault, rape and harassment allegations, as well as legal proceedings surrounding two civil lawsuits.

All About the Jimmie Allen Sexual Assault Lawsuits

A woman identified as Jane Doe, who worked as a member of Allen's day-to-day team, first filed suit against Allen, Bowers and Wide Open Music in May 2023. She accused the singer of engaging in a pattern of rape, sexual assault and harassment over the course of an 18-month period between 2020 and 2022.

She also alleged that Bowers, her employer at Wide Open Music, knew about the situation with Allen and did nothing to intervene.

In June 2023, a second Jane Doe came forward with another round of sexual assault allegations against Allen, and also filed suit against the singer.

Allen has since countersued both accusers. He admits to having sexual relationships with both women, but claims that those relationships were consensual.

Allen and the first Jane Doe reached an out-of-court settlement earlier this month. Jane Doe's legal team has since said that Allen "reportedly violated" the confidentiality terms of their agreement, by insinuating that Jane Doe "recanted her allegations" as part of the settlement.

Jane Doe stands by her original accusations that Allen repeatedly raped, sexually assaulted and harassed her during her tenure as his day-to-day employee.