Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale are parents to a newborn baby boy.

Alexis shared the news on social media on Monday (Oct. 2), revealing that their son, Cohen Ace James, was born last Wednesday (Sept. 27). She also posted a number of photos of baby Cohen's first days, including shots of the little boy cuddled up with his two big sisters, 3-and-a-half-year-old Naomi Bettie and almost-3-year-old Zara James.

In addition to their two daughters and newborn son, Allen and Gale are co-parents to Allen's son Aadyn, was born from the singer's previous relationship. Aadyn is not featured in the photos Alexis used for her birth announcement, and nor is Allen.

However, one of Cohen's middle names is James — a family name for Allen, and one the newborn boy shares with his big sister Zara. James was the name of the singer's dad, James "Big Jim" Allen, who played a pivotal role in his life and who died in 2019. Allen's Bettie James album pays tribute to his father, as does his Bettie James Festival.

Allen and Alexis' relationship status is a little bit unclear these days, as they announced they were separating at the same time as they announced her pregnancy with Cohen. Since then, they've been "working to resolve things," according to a statement Allen gave to Variety. Their divorce case is still pending.

Allen's marital strife is concurrent with his legal trouble: The singer is currently facing two separate lawsuits from Jane Does accusing him of sexual assault and a variety of other charges. The first accuser filed her lawsuit in May, alleging that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment, sexual assault, rape and intimidation during an 18-month period when she worked directly as a member of his day-to-day team.

In June, a second woman came forward with sexual assault claims, stating also that he had filmed the encounter.

Allen's record label, BBR Music Group, dropped him in June after the second lawsuit. Allen has denied all allegations against him and counter-sued both accusers. The singer also apologized publicly to his wife for what he described as an "affair." He has since deleted that post.

Allen is not currently facing any criminal charges for the allegations against him.