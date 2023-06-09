Jimmie Allen's Nashville record label has dropped him after a second woman came forward with sexual assault allegations.

On Friday morning (June 9), a second Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in Tennessee federal court, alleging that Allen sexually assaulted her and filmed the encounter without her permission or awareness.

Previously, BBR Music Group had suspended its relationship with Allen. They've now severed ties permanently.

“BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen,” a statement to Variety and Rolling Stone reads. “He is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

Allen did not respond to a request for comment to Variety's latest story of allegations. He has also been silent on social media. At press time, the star's name and photo were still showing on a promo page under its Stoney Creek Records imprint.

After the first Jane Doe filed a lawsuit and shared her story — she suffered 18 months of abuse, rape and harassment by Allen between early 2021 and October 2022, she says — the country singer's management, booking agent and label suspended working with him. He was also dropped as a performer from this year's CMA Fest.

Jane Doe 2's lawsuit details that she met Allen on a plane in May of 2022. The incident of sexual assault she describes occurred at a hotel in July 2022. She says she consented to sexual intercourse with Allen, but told him to stop once she realized he was trying to get her pregnant.

Rolling Stone has further details of her story, including that she tried to delete video of the encounter from Allen's phone, but knew she couldn't do so entirely without his passcode. She later handed that device over to police.