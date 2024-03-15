According to a new report, a former employee who was suing Jimmie Allen for sexual assault and rape has dropped her lawsuit against the singer after the two parties entered into a stipulation agreement.

Fox 17 KDSM in Des Moines has obtained new legal documents in the case that both parties signed and filed on Thursday (March 14).

Allen's accuser, who identified herself as Jane Doe, has signed off on a legal stipulation agreement outlining that while she is no longer suing Allen, she is continuing to press her legal claims against Allen's former management company, Wide Open Music, and Ash Bowers, who heads up the company.

Related: 12 Key Allegations From the Jimmie Allen Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Jane Doe originally filed suit against Allen in May of 2023, accusing the singer of a pattern of rape, sexual abuse and harassment that she alleged took place over an 18-month period from 2020 to 2022, when she worked with Allen directly as a day-to-day member of his management team.

Variety broke the story, citing interviews with the unnamed woman and her friends and family, as well as dozens of text messages between various parties, including Allen and Doe.

Jane Doe also alleged that Bowers knew about the situation with Allen and did nothing to intervene.

A second Jane Doe came forward in June of 2023 with another round of sexual assault allegations against Allen and also filed suit against the singer. Allen responded to the lawsuits by countersuing both of his accusers, and according to USA Today, Jane Doe No. 1 served Allen's lawyers with a demand for settlement in January of 2024, with further responses from both sides in February indicating that they were moving toward settling the matter through mediation.

Neither party has issued a public comment about the new stipulation agreement.