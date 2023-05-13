Read Jimmie Allen’s Statement in Response to Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A new lawsuit accuses country star Jimmie Allen of rape, sexual assault, harassment and more, but the singer denies those allegations, saying he intends to fight to clear his name.

A woman identifying herself as Jane Doe has filed suit against Allen in Tennessee civil court. In her lawsuit, the unnamed woman — who was a member of Allen's day-to-day team in a position that required her to spend extensive time alone with him — alleges a consistent pattern of sexual abuse and intimidation that occurred during her daily work interactions and travel with the singer to various concerts and media engagements.

As Variety first reported, the allegations against Allen include sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiff also alleges that Allen filmed multiple sexual encounters to blackmail her into silence.

Jane Doe also names Allen's former manager, Ash Bowers, and his company, Wide Open Music, as defendants in her legal action, accusing them of gross negligence, participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking and more. She says the company assigned her to work with Allen when she was fresh out of college and terminated her employment after she came forward with her allegations about Allen.

Jimmie Allen has issued a statement through his attorneys, admitting to a sexual relationship that he says was consensual and denying Jane Doe's allegations against him. His complete statement reads as follows:

It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.

A representative for Jane Doe's attorney, Elizabeth Fegan, has reached out to Taste of Country with the following statement, calling Allen's claim that Jane Doe demanded money from him "categorically not true." Fegan's statement is below:

The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint.

Ash Bowers tells Variety that Wide Open Music stopped working with Allen after Jane Doe shared her stories of his behavior. He denies that her firing was in reprisal, stating that her position came to an end after the company was no longer working with Allen and that Wide Open Music has since stopped working in artist management entirely.

Allen has scored a string of hits since his country music debut in 2019, including three No. 1 hits: "Best Shot," "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway," a duet with Brad Paisley. He's also built a larger media presence through a series of high-profile talk show appearances, guesting on American Idol, competing on Dancing With the Stars, co-hosting the ACM Awards and more.

In the days since news of the lawsuit broke, his record label, BBR Music Group, has suspended his deal, and the CMA Fest has removed Allen from its 2023 lineup. Allen's agency, United Talent Agency, has also suspended the singer, and Delaware State University canceled his planned commencement speech.

