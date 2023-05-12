Jimmie Allen Dropped From 2023 CMA Fest

Jimmie Allen won't be playing CMA Fest this year after being accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment.

The singer had been scheduled to play the main stage for the 50th annual CMA Fest next month. He's no longer listed on the website, and multiple outlets forwarded a statement from the CMAs that he's been removed from the lineup.

Additionally, Allen was suspended by his record label and removed as commencement speaker by Delaware State University.

The singer has taken his Twitter account private and seems to have disabled all comments on his Instagram page. In his response to the accusations, Allen admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship with the woman accusing him, labeling her claims as troubling and hurtful.

The allegations were first reported by Variety, which cites an interview with the woman (Jane Doe), her friends and family. The outlet examined hundreds of text messages exchanged between all parties during the 18 months she says the assaults happened.

Her claims include groping, harassing, threats and being forced to have sex with Allen. Wide Open Music and Allen's former manager Ash Bowers are also named in a civil suit. No criminal charges have been filed.

Allen was married at the time, but last month, they separated. They have two children together and another on the way in 2023.

It's not clear who — if anyone — will be taking Allen's spot at CMA Fest.

