Jimmie Allen + Alexis Gale Divorce Ends Turbulent Five-Year Relationship

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis have finalized their divorce. The paperwork ends a three-plus-year marriage that included many highs and lows.

After meeting in early in 2019, the couple announced they were getting married that July. "Does this really mean I get to grow old with you?!" she gushed on Instagram (now private). "I am beyond words & lucky to be able to call this incredible man my fiancé."

She was there to help Allen through the death of his father that September, and a few months later, they shared they were expecting and baby. Naomi Bettie arrived the following March.

In May 2021, Allen and Gale married and announced they were expecting a second child. This is about when his former manager would claim he sexually assaulted her in a lawsuit filed in 2023. The two parties would settle in 2024.

After a frightening birth of their second child, the couple said they were done having kids, but then — in April 2023 — Allen revealed she was pregnant, and they were breaking up. Allen filed for divorce, but by July, the couple were trying to work it out again.

Son Cohen was born in Sept. 2023 and reports that the couple had reconciled came the next month. Last March, Allen also shared that he'd fathered twins with another woman the previous July, giving him six total kids between three women (son Aadyn was born in 2015).

People report that the divorce became final on Oct. 1 in Sussex County, Delaware. Allen's Instagram page has focused exclusively on his career and music in recent months. There are no longer any photos of his children or ex-wife.

