‘Stand by Your Man': 10 Country Women Who Stood by Their Cheating Husbands

These country music wives took "Til death do us part" very seriously. Here are 10 stories of country singers who cheated and the women who took them back.

Six of the the 10 marriages lasted (or are still lasting) after a public affair rattled the union. Of the remaining four, one involves a singer also found in that group of six — yeah, Johnny Cash actually makes this list twice.

Country Music Hall of Fame for Johnny Cash? Definitely. Husband Hall of Fame? That's a tougher question to answer.

If you've followed country music closely over the last 10 years, you'll remember five of these 10 affairs. Each one was confirmed by either court documents, an artist's confession or his wife's willingness to share what she went through.

There are dozens of instances of rumored affairs beyond this list, but if we couldn't confirm it, we didn't include it.

The relationships that didn't survive eternally ended after reunions of various lengths. Jason Aldean and his first wife Jessica gave it a try for several months before divorce papers were filed. Jana Kramer went years before she and Mike Caussin split for good.

Scroll down for all the details of who cheated and how their wives reacted. If we missed someone, let us know on X (formerly Twitter) or at staff@tasteofcountry.com and we'll update this list if we can verify the details.

