12 Key Allegations From the Jimmie Allen Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.

A shocking new lawsuit accuses country star Jimmie Allen of rape, sexual assault, harassment and more, and a report from Variety has documented a wide range of allegations from a former day-to-day employee.

A woman identifying herself as Jane Doe has filed a civil suit against the "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To" singer in Tennessee, alleging that he subjected her to a "torrential cycle" of sexual abuse during an 18-month period while she was employed as a day-to-day member of his professional team.

Jane Doe accuses Allen of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, and she also accuses his former management company, Wide Open Music, of gross negligence, participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking and more.

Here Are 12 Key Allegations From the Jimmie Allen Lawsuit:

The plaintiff alleges Wide Open Music knew about Allen's penchant for inappropriate sexual behavior and assigned her to work directly with him in her first job directly out of college, a job that required her to travel and spend extensive time alone with him daily. Allen began grooming her immediately by making sexually charged comments to her privately, in front of others and even on stage. That escalated to groping her breasts and buttocks and pressuring her into sex. In March 2021, after a dinner business meeting, she woke up naked, in pain and bleeding vaginally in her hotel with no memory of what had happened. She says Allen pressured her to take the Plan B pill as soon as possible. She states that Allen took her virginity without her consent and against her religious faith, and told her afterward, "You're mine now." Allen groped her in the green room and seemed aroused by her fear during a stop on Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, on which he was an opening act. Allen forced her into sex in his garage prior to his performance at the Rose Parade in 2022. She nearly collapsed on set during Allen's appearance on American Idol in February of 2022 and went to the emergency room, where doctors documented her vaginal trauma and urged her to "run" from whoever was abusing her. Allen assaulted her before and after his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show in May 2021, groping her breasts, pushing his erect penis against her and penetrating her with his fingers against her will. He choked her while raping her, and she would "regularly" bleed, cry "uncontrollably" and vomit afterward. Allen assaulted and harassed her "in plain sight" at professional events, including an iHeart studio session, live shows, the set of Family Feud, the Late Show With James Corden and more — even with his family nearby. His sexual assault during one of Luke Bryan's Crasha My Playa events drove her to seek the number for a suicide prevention hotline. He videotaped multiple sexual encounters to blackmail her into silence. Wide Open Music previously fired another day-to-day employee after she defended another female employee against Allen's advances, and first suspended, then terminated Jane Doe after she told the company about Allen's alleged abuse and they cut ties with him.

Variety's report draws from interviews with Jane Doe and her friends and family, as well as dozens of text messages various parties exchanged during the time period in question, including Allen and Jane Doe. Variety also reviewed receipts, travel records, photos and more that verified Jane Doe's whereabouts at the time of events she described.

Allen denies Jane Doe's allegations and tells Variety he had a "consensual" sexual relationship with Jane Doe over two years. He accuses her of seeking money from him afterward. His former manager, Wide Open Music head Ash Bowers, tells Variety that when Wide Open Music stopped working with Allen after Jane Doe shared her story, it eliminated her position, and the company subsequently "transitioned out of artist management completely.”

Allen and his wife announced their split on April 21, 2023, just weeks before the allegations surfaced. His record label, BBR Music Group, suspended Allen on Thursday (May 11) after news of the lawsuit broke, and the CMA has canceled his upcoming performance at CMA Fest in June. Delaware State University has also canceled his scheduled commencement address, and Allen's agency, United Talent Agency, has also suspended him.

Jimmie Allen is not currently facing criminal charges in regard to Jane Doe's allegations.