Jimmie Allen turned to social media on Thursday afternoon (May 18) to offer a public apology to his wife, Alexis, for what he terms an "affair" after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him, and he called himself a "victim of my weaknesses."

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis after humiliating her with my affair," Allen begins in a typed statement shared on Instagram. "I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all."

The singer goes on to apologize to his children for "being a poor example of a man and a father," saying he'll be "working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generations before me."

The "Make Me Want To" singer says the music and entertainment business is "full of temptations," adding that he's "ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."

Read his entire statement:

Allen's statement comes one week after a woman identifying herself as Jane Doe filed suit against the singer in Tennessee civil court, accusing him of rape, sexual assault and harassment that she says lasted over a period of 18 months when she worked as a member of his day-to-day team.

Allen previously denied the allegations in a statement, admitting to what he termed a "consensual" sexual relationship with the unknown woman and accusing her of asking him for money via a statement through his attorneys.

Jane Doe's attorney pushed back on that claim in a separate statement.

Allen and his wife announced their split on April 21, 2023, just weeks before the allegations surfaced. His record label, BBR Music Group, suspended Allen on Thursday (May 11) after news of the lawsuit broke, and the CMA has canceled his upcoming performance at CMA Fest in June. Delaware State University has also canceled his scheduled commencement address, and Allen's agency, United Talent Agency, has also suspended him.

Jimmie Allen is not currently facing criminal charges in regard to Jane Doe's allegations.