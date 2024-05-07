See Which Country Stars Were at the 2024 Met Gala [PHOTOS]

Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini were among the celebrities who attended the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 6). The two graced the red carpet with their significant others — Nicole Kidman and Chase Stokes, respectively.

This year's theme was "The Garden of Time" to compliment the Met's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala

Urban and his wife of 18 years, Kidman, dazzled in classic black and white ensembles. Keith wore a black tuxedo with a satin lapel, topped with a white bowtie. He set off his look with a black rose attached to the breast of his coat.

Kidman wore a strapless white gown with a long train. The high-low skirt revealed a black tiered tulle layer underneath that dusted the ground. She kept her hair simple — wearing it straight and allowing her dress to tell the story. To top off the look, the actress wore full-length white gloves.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes at the 2024 Met Gala

Ballerini wore a sheer floral dress. The enchanting gown was a nude sheer fabric with pink and orange flowers dotted about it. The high-neck show-stopper also featured a heavy floral cape. Her dress flared slightly at the bottom with a moderate train.

Stokes all-black look provided a sharp contrast to Ballerini's soft number. His all-black suit had a slight shimmer to it, making it look like a rich black leather. He opted to forgo wearing a shirt and instead accessorized with several long-chain necklaces.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute located in New York City. The Gala has become one of the biggest fashion events in the world as guests dress in over-the-top outfits for occasion. In 2024, one ticket to the Met Gala was priced at $75,000.

Urban and Kidman has attended the Gala in previous years, but this was Ballerini's first time.

