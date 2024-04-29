Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters made their red carpet debut last weekend, and one thing is for sure: oldest daughter Sunday Rose looks just like him.

The 15-year-old was joined by 13-year-old sister Faith Margaret, mom and dad, cousin and aunt at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood on Saturday (April 27). It's nearly the first time fans have seen the couple's two daughters' faces.

Kidman was the guest of honor at the Gala. Urban was one of the many speakers.

Previously, fans only saw video or photos of the two girls with faces covered or obscured, like this one.

In March, the "Messed Up as Me" singer told Taste of Country about teaching Sunday Rose to drive.

Here is one of the dozens of pictures taken of the family from the event (more below). From left to right you find Urban, Sunday Rose, Faith Margaret, Kidman's niece Sybella Hawley and Kidman. Additional photos add Kidman's sister Antonia and her husband, Craig Marran.

Picture of Keith Urban with his daughters and wife Nicole Kidman Gilbert Flores, Variety Via Getty Images loading...

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Daughters, Through the Years:

The last time Urban and Kidman's daughters appeared at an industry event with their parents was during the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, when the whole family got dressed up to watch from home (during the COVID-19 pandemic).

Cameras cut to them during the announcement of a category Kidman was nominated in. Sunday Rose and Faith would have been about 12 and 10 at the time.

Keith Urban Family Golden Globes 2021 NBC loading...

What's striking about this most recent photo of the family is how much Sunday Rose looks like her dad. A closeup shows that they have the same nose, smile lines and eyebrows. She's also catching up to his height.

The oldest Kidman/Urban girl may have had heels on, but she stood eye-to-eye with her dad on this red carpet. Kidman is quite tall, listed at 5-foot, 11-inches, an inch or two taller than her husband.

PIcture of Keith Urban with daughter Sunday Rose Gilbert Flores, Variety via Getty Images loading...

Sunday Rose Kidman was born in Nashville in July 2008, and in recent years she has dabbled in acting or voice work. Sister Faith Margaret was born via surrogate in December 2010.

Nicole Kidman also has two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's Daughters Are All Grown Up! Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret walked the red carpet at the AFI Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood on Saturday, April 27. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes