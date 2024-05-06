The 2024 Met Gala will be lined with the most extraordinary outfits on Monday (May 6).

Country fans might best know about the Met Gala after seeing country artists like Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban walk the stairs. This year's theme is a nod to the Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The dress code in 2024 is "the Garden of Time."

While the guest list is not publicly known ahead of time, Kelsea Ballerini did tease on social media that fans might be able to spot her Monday evening.

What Is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, or Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It's always held the first Monday in May. This is a time for the celebrities invited to run wild with the year's theme.

Most memorably, in 2019, Kacey Musgraves graced the Met Gala in full Barbie mode! The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and she even showed up in a pink convertible! Musgraves sported a platinum blonde wig, floor-length hot pink leather jacket, silver heels and fur shawl. She completed the look along with a hairdryer purse.

Check out other country artists and their extravagant fashions at Met Galas past: