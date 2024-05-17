Will Randy Travis Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Randy Travis is back with a new song and video! Will his music video for "Where That Came From" rule the week? That's up to Taste of Country readers.

Travis used A.I. technology to help craft the vocal track for his new song, since his stroke in 2013 rendered him mostly unable to sing. The video for the song shows him joyfully working in the studio:

Travis is facing off against plenty of competition. Danielle Bradbery, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen, Whey Jennings, Colin Stough, Bryce Leatherwood and Dalton Dover all have new videos out that are looking for votes this week.

Presley & Taylor lead the countdown this week with their video for "Heartfelt," pushing Home Free down to No. 2 after intense voting.

Tracy Lawrence also lands in the Top 10 this week with his new clip for "Gulf of Mexico."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.