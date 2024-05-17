Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen + More Country Stars Who Weren’t at the 2024 ACM Awards

The 2024 ACM Awards aired on Thursday night (May 16), and the event was a Who's Who of all of the biggest stars in country music — with a few very notable exceptions.

Who Were the Big Winners at the 2024 ACM Awards?

Lainey Wilson was the biggest winner at the 2024 ACM Awards, taking home Music Event of the Year (alongside Jelly Roll), Female Artist of the Year and the night's most important award, Entertainer of the Year.

Chris Stapleton also won multiple categories at the 2024 ACMs, including Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

Which Stars Did Not Attend the 2024 ACM Awards?

Quite a few big-name artists opted not to attend the ACM Awards in 2024, including two of the biggest nominees of the night. Luke Combs was not on hand for the show despite being the most-nominated artist with eight, and Morgan Wallen was also not in attendance despite six nominations.

They weren't the only big names who skipped the ACMs, though. Scroll through the pictures below to see which country stars did not attend the 2024 ACM Awards.

