Luke Combs Comments on the Use of A.I. in New Randy Travis Song

There has been a lot of chatter back and forth about the newly released Randy Travis song, "Where That Came From." Whether or not it's good for country music, or it can cause more harm than good.

Now, Luke Combs is commenting about the use of A.I. to create the new track.

The song makes use of artificial intelligence, as Travis can no longer sing or speak clearly after a stroke in 2013.

In speaking with Combs, I asked him his thoughts on the use of A.I. in country music, in general, and his thoughts it specifically being utilized for the new Travis song.

The singer said, "I think that's the best used case scenario for what it has the potential to do."

Combs then spoke on the potential hazards of using A.I.

"I think it does open the door for, ya know, some things that wouldn't be used in the best way, but I think that is the best version of something that it can be used for."

As a country music fan through and through, I wanted to know Combs' personal feelings and thoughts when he first heard the new Travis song.

The "Better Together" singer replied, "I was super excited to hear that. It sounds incredible. But, yea, it is, I think a razor's edge for sure."

"Where That Came From" was created using more than 40 vocal tracks from Randy Travis' catalog and a vocal mix from singer James Dupre.

Country stars including Cody Johnson, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Clay Walker have also come out in support of the song. Their response to hearing Travis sing again was often emotional.

Combs is currently on his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old tour, and he has just released a brand-new song from the upcoming Twisters soundtrack called "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma."

