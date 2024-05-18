Dabney Coleman, who shot to fame as an actor in a number of high-profile projects, has died.

Coleman's daughter, singer Quincy Coleman, tells the Hollywood Reporter that Coleman died on Thursday (May 16) at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 92 years old.

“My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” she states. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.

“A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy … eternally.”

Coleman starred in a long string of film and television projects, often portraying unpleasant characters with few redeeming qualities.

His credits included Tootsie, On Golden Pond, WarGames, Cloak & Dagger and more, but his appearance as a sexist, domineering boss in 9 to 5 opposite Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin was one of the defining roles of his career.

Coleman also tried his hand at television with starring roles on Buffalo Bill, The Slap Maxwell Story and more. In recent years, he portrayed John Dutton Sr., the father of patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), on Yellowstone.

“I had the opportunity to work with Dabney in 2003, and learned priceless lessons in the power of simplicity as an artist, but more importantly I witnessed Dabney’s humility, grace, and patience (with my 10,000 questions)," Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan tells Deadline.

“I never forgot those lessons, and was humbled myself when he agreed to appear on Yellowstone. His performance was yet another lesson in bravery and emotional honesty.

“Dabney Coleman is a treasure," Sheridan states. "He will be missed and admired, always.”

Dabney Coleman's cause of death has not been released publicly.