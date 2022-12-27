If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever.

The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.

Plus, it comes furnished!

According to Zillow, the property was built in 1994 and last sold for $2.5 million in 2013. In 2017, Bryan allowed Traditional Home to visit and shared the story of the property's meaningful name. It's called "Snowman" in honor of his brother Chris, who died in a car accident while Bryan was in college.

Chris, Caroline Byan tells Traditional Home, wasn't a good golfer. He'd often score an eight (which looks like a snowman on the scorecard) for a hole. People also shared photos of the home at the time.

Per the listing, Nashville designer Chad James redesigned the house, and in recent years, the family added a fourth floor with two additional living rooms and two sets of bunk beds. There is also an elevator that travels from third to first floor, where you can step out and on to your 95 feet of beach.

The Martin Group — Coastal Luxury holds the listing on Luke Bryan's Florida beach house. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the luxurious vacation property.

