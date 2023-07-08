Luke Bryan Drops the Price on His Stunning Oceanfront Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]

Luke Bryan is selling his spectacular beach mansion in Florida, and he's dropped the price (again!) by a little more than a million dollars.

Byan and his wife, Caroline, originally listed their 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,645-square-foot beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., for $18 million in December of 2022. The country superstar dropped the price to $16 million in February of 2023, but the luxury home has still not sold.

The most recent listing for Bryan's stunning Florida paradise sets the price at $14.95 million.

That price breaks down to $3,219 per square foot and a monthly payment of $97,811, according to online property sites. Bryan's lavish beach estate offers every top-of-the-line amenity, including sweeping views of the beach and ocean, a sumptuous master suite, an elevator, direct oceanfront access, parking and more.

Traditional Home featured Bryan's Florida mansion in a photo spread, and Caroline Bryan told the publication the story behind the couple's nickname for the house, which they call "Snowman." The name is a tribute to Bryan's late brother, Chris, who was not a particularly great golfer. He'd often score an 8 for a hole — which looks like a snowman on the scorecard — leading to the affectionate tribute.

Originally built in 1994, the property last sold for $2.5 million in 2013. Nashville designer Chad James redesigned the house, and in recent years, the family added a fourth floor that includes two additional living rooms and two sets of bunk beds.

The Martin Group — Coastal Luxury holds the listing on Luke Bryan's Florida beach house. Scroll through the photos below to see inside Luke Bryan's spectacular beach house in Florida, and keep scrolling to see inside Jason Aldean's stunning beach oasis.

