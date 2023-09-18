The War and Treaty were among the artists who took the stage at the 2023 ACM Honors, which aired on Fox on Monday night (Sept. 18). The husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter and Tanya Trotter delivered a moody tribute to Chris Stapleton with a rendition of his song, "Cold."

To a hushed crowd, the pair traded verses on Stapleton's 2020 hit from his Starting Over album. They came together at the chorus, singing to one another and really absorbing the words as a married couple.

Stapleton was on hand to accept his award at 2023 ACM Honors ceremony, which took place at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, with Carly Pearce hosting. The ceremony aired on Fox on Monday night, and Stapleton gave a speech in accepting the ACM Triple Crown Award, which the Academy of Country Music awards to a select group of artists who have won an ACM Award in a new artist category; in a male, female, duo or group category; and won Entertainer of the Year.

Stapleton was just one of the top-name country stars the 2023 ACM Awards recognized. Kane Brown accepted the ACM International Award. Mary Chapin Carpenter and Clint Black received the Poet's Award, which K.T. Oslin also received posthumously. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the 2023 ACM Honors ceremony, and Tim McGraw was on hand to accept the ACM Icon Award.

Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lady A and Brett Young were among the other country artists who performed in tribute to the 2023 honorees.

The 2023 ACM Honors will be available for streaming via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).

