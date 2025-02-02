Grammy Stunner! Beyonce Claims Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé was stunned to win country music's biggest award at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The "16 Carriages" singer took Best Country Album on Sunday (Feb. 2).

"I really was not expecting this," the singer said, searching for words to accept an award she did not think was coming. Her Cowboy Carter album was shut out at the CMA Awards in November, but the larger Grammy audience appreciated her effort.

"Sometimes i think 'genre' is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists," she said as her peers and husband Jay-Z looked on. "I just wanna encourage people to do what they're passionate about."

Taylor Swift presented the award to Beyoncé. Both are up for Album of the Year later at the Grammys.

Cowboy Carter came out in March 2024 and marked the long-anticipated foray into the country genre that Beyoncé's fans had been clamoring for ever since she appeared on the CMA Awards stage back in 2016.

Its lead single, "Texas Hold 'Em," was a Billboard chart-topping smash hit, but the project didn't get a whole lot of recognition during country-specific awards shows in 2024.

Earlier on Sunday night, Beyoncé — who is the winningest woman in Grammys history — claimed her first country trophy at the awards show for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

