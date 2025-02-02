Beyonce and Miley Cyrus were among the early winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 2). The two took home the trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song "II Most Wanted."

Neither artist was on hand at what the Grammys calls its "Premiere Ceremony," which takes place ahead of the televised show (Crypto.com Arena, CBS, 8PM ET), so it was accepted on their behalf by the presenter.

Beyonce and Cyrus went up against Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's smash hit "I Had Some Help," Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan's "Cowboys Cry Too," Brothers Osborne with "Break Mine" and Dan + Shay's "Bigger Houses" for this prize.

It could be a busy night for Beyonce — she is nominated for 11 awards total, the most of any artist. Four of those nods are in country categories.

It's the first country-focused win for both artists. Beyonce is a highly decorated Grammy winner, while Cyrus won her first two gramophones in 2024.

"II Most Wanted" appears on Beyonce's first full country project, Cowboy Carter, which arrived on March 29, 2024. The star has stopped short of calling it a country album, but rather says it's another project in her catalog that is distinctly her.

"This ain't a country album," she wrote on social media in promoting the project. "This is a Beyonce album."

The 67th annual Grammy Awards are taking place live in Los Angeles. Despite the destruction left by the wildfires that tore through the area recently, the Grammys will go on as planned, though slighlt re-imagined as a way to raise money for those affected.

Trevor Noah will host. The 2025 Grammys will also stream via Paramount+.

