Gavin Adcock's notoriously rowdy live show got a little extra chaotic during his performance in Winnipeg, Canada on Wednesday (Oct. 29.)

In the middle of a song, Adcock walked over to stage right and leaned out to the crowd. Then, he seemingly lost his balance, and fell face-first right into the audience.

The singer appeared to be about to climb down offstage to walk through the audience when he took his tumble. He was shirtless, rocking a cowboy hat and carrying a bottle as he sang.

Watch Gavin Adcock Fall Offstage Into the Crowd

As he went down, Adcock seemed to knock into a piece of stage equipment, according to TikTok video posted by a fan.

A couple crew members rushed out onstage to assess the incident.

Fortunately, Adcock was unharmed. He popped up and continued performing without missing a beat, and walked along the first rows of the crowd as the show continued.

"Hope you're good after that fall, few too many," the fan wrote in the caption of his video, along with an emoji of beer glasses.

"It happens," Adcock replied in the comments section.

Gavin Adock's Shows Can Get Pretty Wild

Adcock's no stranger to an eventful live concert.

This summer, during an appearance on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast, Adcock described his show as a "beer-soaked, rowdy, cussin', hell-raising environment where people are just throwing down."

In July, he halted a show to yell at Nickelback's sound guy, who he said was giving his dad "a hard time."

A couple months later, Adcock was in the middle of another performance when a fan rushed the stage to lunge at him, and was tackled by security.

Gavin Adcock's Beef With Fellow Artists

Of course, the rising singer is also known for his contentious relationships with a couple of other figures in country music.

He and Zach Bryan have been in a heated social media feud, and at an Oklahoma music festival, Bryan even scaled a fence to confront Adcock. That dispute resolved peacefully, with help from some bystanders who held Bryan back.

Read More: Gavin Adcock Explains Why He Didn't Fight Zach Bryan Back

Adcock has also publicly talked trash about Charley Crockett and said about Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, "That s--t ain't country music."