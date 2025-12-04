Gavin Adcock took some time off from playing his over 100 concerts this year to chat with me on Taste of Country Nights where he got super-serious for a moment and let us in on what makes him cry.

Adcock says he always cries when "Remember When" by Alan Jackson comes on the radio.

Alan Jackson

"Especially if I try to sing along to it and I really focus in on the lyrics, it's kinda like that song 'Landslide.'" he says. "It's just about passing the time and how everyone's just heading in one direction."

Funny that Adcock says everyone is headed in one direction as that is certainly not the case in his ongoing beef with fellow country artist, Zach Bryan, as the two literally faced off for a brief moment back in September, before walking off in separate directions themselves.

Where Did The Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan Confrontation Happen?

The notorious confrontation happened at the Oklahoma Music Festival on the weekend of Sept.10-13.

What to Expect at a Gavin Adcock Concert

Adcock's shows are kind of rowdy. He usually runs around the stage with a bottle of Jack Daniels, sometimes even walking a little too far and falling off the stage itself, so it would be interesting to see him play the slow and sentimental Jackson song live.

This is the result of his unexpected stage dive. This guy is a beast though, an ex-football player who can take a hit or two, Adcock didn't really seemed phased by it.

After spending some time with Adcock I must say that contrary to what some say about him being an outlaw and rough around the edges, he is a true southern gentleman in person — kind and a pleasure to be around.

