Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock just about got into a physical fight behind the scenes at Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Okla. over the weekend.

Bryan and Adcock were chirping back and forth to one another through what looks to be about a10- foot fence with barbed wire on top of it.

Bryan jumped the barbed wire fence and barreled towards Adcock. It took multiple security members to hold him back.

But no one was holding Adcock back: While he didn't exactly walk away, he didn't seem like he was looking to start brawling, either.

Why Didn't Gavin Adcock Fight Zach Bryan Back?

Some fans in the comments section noticed that, and speculated that he might not actually be that tough, even though he talks a big game online.

Hours later, Adcock took to social media to explain why he didn't get into that fight.

"I don't think Zach Bryan is a very good person," Adcock says. That's a sentiment he's shared before, when he was a guest on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast.

"But he wasn't locked out of the festival. He had been there all day with his multiple security guards," Adcock continues. "He saw me standing between the busses when he got here and saw me walk on my bus when I went and watched the Georgia game."

He kept laying out the narrative.

"He proceeded to go to other artists and go 'Where's Gavin, where's Gavin?' He had plenty of opportunity through the whole day to do whatever he wanted to do, but decided he was gonna wait like an hour before my set," Adcock added.

"No artist that cares about their fans is gonna fight right before their set, missing going on, and disappointing fans that spent way too much money to be there," he points out.

Adcock is saying that he cares too much about his fans to fight before his show.

Was Adcock Telling the Truth About Why He Didn't Want to Fight?

Some people in the comment section of Adcock's video message aren't buying what he is trying to sell though:

"Run, boy! Run! You didn’t want the smoke."

"I’m just Saying Kid Rock would have busted his head to the white meat."

"How you gonna invite someone over the fence telling them what you’re gonna do, and then run? Man, I thought you were a tough guy. Just an onstage act. We all seen the real "tough guy". Claim to be an outlaw and scared to show it. You sure Waylon done it this way?"

Honestly, it is kind of hard to find a supportive comment in the comment section, even though the video is on Adcock's own social media.

How Old is Gavin Adcock?

Adcock is 26 years-old and his birthday is on October 9, 1998, making him a Libra.

How Old is Zach Bryan?

29 years-old. His birthday is a day after April Fool's day, 1996.

