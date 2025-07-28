Gavin Adcock is making headlines again — this time for standing up for his family mid-show.

The country rocker halted his set at Rock the Country in Anderson, S.C., where Nickelback and Kid Rock also performed, after spotting a confrontation in the crowd.

In now-viral video footage, Adcock jumps off the stage and makes a beeline toward the commotion, where Nickelback’s sound guy had allegedly tried to have the singer’s father removed from the venue.

“Hey, let me tell you something real quick,” the “A Cigarette” singer says as he pushes through the crowd. “Hey buddy, you’re gonna lose your god--mn job, you stupid a-- bum. You better f--k off back there.”

Once back onstage, Adcock told fans exactly what went down.

“That was my daddy right there,” he said. “And that f--king stupid f--ker in the backwards hat right there was giving him a hard time. So f--k you, f--ker. [When] I get done with this set, I’m gonna come out there and give you a piece of my mind, you piece of s--t.”

The sound technician was reportedly escorted out by police in handcuffs.

Gavin Breaks It Down

After the incident, Adcock turned to TikTok to give his side of the story.

“On this week’s episode of dips--t of the week: Nickelback’s sound guy,” he began. “My family had been standing there for 17 songs. I watched them the whole show, not causing any problems.”

“You come up and get in my family’s face, trying to get my dad kicked out? … The police drug you out on top of your head, you bum.”

Later, he offered more context, explaining that the sound guy was upset about an empty drink left on the soundboard — a drink that didn’t even belong to Adcock’s dad, but to his acoustic guitar player’s mom.

“Sound dude comes around the corner, sees the drink, slings it off the soundboard — it’s empty, by the way — and goes to cussing out my acoustic guitar player’s mom,” he said.

The "Four Leaf Clover" singer continues, “My dad hears it from five to ten yards away, steps over and tells him, ‘You better back up, dude. People from the South don’t act that way.'”

Adcock says he saw the confrontation unfold mid-performance and jumped off the stage to protect his dad.

“He [the sound guy] goes over and gets on his phone like a little snake. I said, he’s about to do some bull--it,” Adcock adds. “I’m up there singing 'A Cigarette,’ and I see security heading toward my dad. I just run down the alley and tell them, ‘Nah, you ain’t kicking me out — he’s the one causing problems.’ So security got him, took him on his way.”

No Stranger to Controversy

Earlier this year, he drew heat for blasting Beyoncé and her genre-bending album Cowboy Carter during a live show.

“That s--t ain’t country music,” he told the crowd. “It doesn’t sound country. It doesn’t feel country.”

He doubled down, saying, “I just don’t think that people who have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and lifestyle should have to compete with an album that’s No. 1 just because she’s Beyoncé.”

Brush With the Law

In May, Adcock was arrested in Tennessee for reckless driving and an open container violation.

The country singer was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol late on May 21 and released on a $1,000 bond early the next morning.