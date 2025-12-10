This Ella Langley ‘Choosin’ Texas’ x Wham! Mashup Shouldn’t Work — But It Absolutely Does [Listen]
We’ve heard country Christmas songs before — but never like this.
Thanks to one wildly creative DJ, Ella Langley’s heartbreak anthem “Choosin’ Texas” is going viral all over again — but this time, it’s wrapped in shimmering synths and pure ‘80s nostalgia.
Yep, someone mashed it up with Wham!’s “Last Christmas” — and against all odds, it’s absolutely incredible.
The Mashup We Never Knew We Needed
The brains behind the blend is DJ Vic, who’s built a following on TikTok for mixing genres in totally unexpected ways. But this one? It’s next level.
It starts with the twangy opening chords of “Choosin’ Texas,” then — right when you’re sinking into the southern heartbreak — in slides the unmistakable melody of “Last Christmas.
Langley’s vocals layer beautifully over the synth-heavy track, and when George Michael’s hook finally hits? It’s like cowboy boots collided with a Christmas dance floor… in the best way.
Listen to the Earworm:
It’s catchy, clever, and makes “Choosin’ Texas” sound like it was born for holiday heartbreak.
A Viral Holiday Hit
The mashup is blowing up on TikTok, and fans are obsessed:
- “The Christmas mashup of the year.”
- “MY TWO PERSONALITIES IN ONE SONG.”
- “Cowboy boots + Christmas lights = my new aesthetic.”
- “Why does this go SO hard?!”
A Huge Year for Ella Langley
The timing couldn’t be better: Langley just landed her first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Choosin’ Texas,” co-written by Miranda Lambert.
And now, thanks to DJ Vic’s viral mashup, she’s got a crossover moment that’s part country, part Christmas, and 100% must-hear.
