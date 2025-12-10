We’ve heard country Christmas songs before — but never like this.

Thanks to one wildly creative DJ, Ella Langley’s heartbreak anthem “Choosin’ Texas” is going viral all over again — but this time, it’s wrapped in shimmering synths and pure ‘80s nostalgia.

Yep, someone mashed it up with Wham!’s “Last Christmas” — and against all odds, it’s absolutely incredible.

The Mashup We Never Knew We Needed

The brains behind the blend is DJ Vic, who’s built a following on TikTok for mixing genres in totally unexpected ways. But this one? It’s next level.

It starts with the twangy opening chords of “Choosin’ Texas,” then — right when you’re sinking into the southern heartbreak — in slides the unmistakable melody of “Last Christmas.

Langley’s vocals layer beautifully over the synth-heavy track, and when George Michael’s hook finally hits? It’s like cowboy boots collided with a Christmas dance floor… in the best way.

Listen to the Earworm:

It’s catchy, clever, and makes “Choosin’ Texas” sound like it was born for holiday heartbreak.

A Viral Holiday Hit

The mashup is blowing up on TikTok, and fans are obsessed:

“The Christmas mashup of the year.”

“MY TWO PERSONALITIES IN ONE SONG.”

“Cowboy boots + Christmas lights = my new aesthetic.”

“Why does this go SO hard?!”

A Huge Year for Ella Langley

The timing couldn’t be better: Langley just landed her first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Choosin’ Texas,” co-written by Miranda Lambert.

And now, thanks to DJ Vic’s viral mashup, she’s got a crossover moment that’s part country, part Christmas, and 100% must-hear.