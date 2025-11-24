We Got ‘Choosin’ Texas’ — Now Ella Langley + Miranda Lambert Are Up to Something Even Bigger

Whatever Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert are cookin’ up in the studio, we’re gonna need a second helping.

After teaming up on Langley’s breakout single, “Choosin’ Texas” — a gritty, classic country heartbreaker with just the right amount of mystery — the two singer-songwriters might be working on something even bigger.

And no, it’s not just another co-write. From the sounds of it? It’s more than that.

'We're Definitely Doing Something Really Cool Together…'

In a recent interview with Elaina Smith, Langley confirmed that she and Lambert have been spending serious time together — and teased that their partnership is far from over.

“There’s definitely more,” the CMA award winner said. “We’re definitely doing something really cool together that is more than just the songs.”

Wait… what does that mean? Are we talking about a joint project? A tour? A new artist collab? A co-produced album? Something outside of music entirely?

Whatever it is, one thing’s clear: this duo has serious creative chemistry.

From Writing Retreats to Purse Twins

Langley first shared that she co-wrote “Choosin’ Texas” with Lambert at a writing retreat in late 2024, alongside Taylor Phillips and Chris “Schooter” Dickey.

The result? A moody, steel-guitar-soaked Texas ballad that sounds like it rolled right out of Amarillo and into our feelings.

“Choosin’ Texas” quickly became a smash hit — especially with Lambert singing background vocals, proving that some musical pairings just work.

So yeah — this may be the start of a full-on Lambert x Langley era. We’re “choosin’” that duo every time.