Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley recently spent some time together and decided to dig through their purses — all in the name of figuring out who carries more lip gloss.

What started as a simple lip-gloss count turned into a full purse dump, and by the time they reached the bottom of their bags, the two singers realized they share the exact same habit.

That’s when Lambert pulled out a pack of Zyn. Langley immediately cracked up at the sight of it — only to keep digging through her own purse and reveal that she had two Zyn packs herself.

Just moments before the Zyn reveal, Langley had asked Lambert how many lighters she had in her purse. Lambert’s answer? None.

This came as a shock to Langley — and to me, honestly — because I’ve spoken to artists like Lainey Wilson, who once told me that anytime she’s around Miranda Lambert, she ends up smoking too many cigarettes.

Could it be that Lambert has swapped cigarettes for Zyn packs?

One thing we can’t tell from the video is the strength of the Zyns they’re carrying — so who needs the higher milligrams remains a mystery.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t get more country than this: two powerhouse women at the top of the genre, digging through their purses and comparing nicotine packs. Amen.

When Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The 2025 CMA Awards air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Be on the lookout for Langley to own the CMA awards this Wednesday night as she is one of the most nominated artists with six nominations.

