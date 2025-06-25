In an exclusive interview with Taste of Country Nights, Ella Langley admitted her biggest fear, and it's an odd one.

She's afraid of whales.

Yes, you read that correctly. The new artist but already five-time ACM winner was asked to elaborate on her fear of the ocean's gentle giants, and it got so weird that Shamu wanted to swim away from the conversation.

"So afraid of whales in the ocean," Langley admits. "They're big and they might eat me and I don't like it."

It is safe to say that the answer given by the "Weren't for the Wind" singer is about as far out in left field as the warning track, and certainly unexpected.

Langley comes off as assertive and bada--, with a no-holds-barred-type attitude. On songs like "You Look Like You Love Me" and "Girl You're Taking Home," she has attitude and swagger to match, so the fact that she is afraid of anything is shocking, let alone Free Willy.

We even brought up to Langley that according to Dolphin Safari, most whale species are considered curious and non-aggressive toward us people, with some — like blue, humpback and gray whales — even wanting to hang out with humans and enjoy some tunes on the boat, rather than causing any harm.

That didn't seem to phase the country star — she stands firm on the fact that when she enters the ocean, she has to stay on high alert to make sure her time in the water is whale-free.

Perhaps a whale would give Langley a pass if they saw her swimming in her Riley Green glue-on mustache which she recently rocked onstage, seeing that she has a sense of humor and is safe and harmless herself.

