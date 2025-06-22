Ella Langley had some fun with the rumor mill during a recent stop on Riley Green's Damn Country Music Tour in Franklin, Tenn.

Langley has been a mainstay opening act on the tour since it launched last November, giving her and Green a lot of opportunities to perform their No. 1 hit duet, "You Look Like You Love Me."

But last Thursday (June 19), Langley added a special twist to the performance: She slapped on a fake mustache that looked a whole lot like Green's real one.

Based on the fan-filmed footage of the moment, it looked like Green was just as surprised as the audience to see Langley rocking a stache: He gave the crowd a bemused look as she debuted it, but gamely extended his hand to help her onstage and sing the song.

Langley also cracked up, and had to keep putting her hand up to her face to keep the mustache in place as she was performing. After making sure everyone in the crowd got a chance to see it, she took off the fake mustache and slapped it onto Green's shirt before they launched into the first chorus.

According to fan comments on social media posts, copies of Langley's fake 'stache were also distributed to fans in the front row at the show.

Green's (real) mustache has been the subject of some fan debate in recent weeks, as part of some ongoing rumors about his romantic life.

What Are the Rumors About Ella Langley + Riley Green?

Ever since Langley and Green put out their first duet, "You Look Like You Love Me," fans have been wondering if there might be more going on between them than just on-stage chemistry.

They both denied any romantic link between them. In December of 2024, Green said that Langley was "too smart" to date him.

But rumors continued to fly, especially after they released a second song together called "Don't Mind if I Do" — which also happened to be the title track of Green's album. Some fans thought that they saw Green kissing Langley in a video, but others thought it was just a quick peck on the cheek, and not a romantic smooch.

And in recent performances the two have given together — such as at the 2025 ACM Awards earlier this month — some fans have said on social media that their onstage chemistry has changed. They theorized that a breakup might have happened, or, in the words of one fan, "I know a failed situationship when I see one."

Most recently, Green shaved his famous mustache, just days after Langley told press that she was the one who encouraged him to keep it.

In the newest video Langley posted, she's singing along to a country song that features an element of talk-singing. That's a pretty rare thing to encounter in a country hit these days, but that same style of singing also makes an appearance in "You Look Like You Love Me," Langley and Green's duet.

What Are the Rumors About Riley Green + Megan Moroney?

Langley isn't the only country star who's been at the center of a Riley Green romance rumor in recent months.

There's been an are-they-or-aren't-they debate over him and Moroney going on for months now.

Buckle up, because this particular fan theory gets way into the weeds — it's even more complicated than Green's rumored link to Langley.

In late 2024, fans first started buzzing about rumors linking the pair after social media sleuths pegged Moroney and Green on vacation at the very same tropical beach.

They even compared ocean views and cloud patterns from the photos the two stars posted, in an attempt to prove that not only were they in the same town, but they were looking at the very same view.

Someone else shared a handful of bar photos that seemed to imply they were barhopping together with friends, and Moroney may have even been wearing Green's cowboy hat.

But both artists denied that they were an item, and for a while, that was that. Moroney did admit that she and Green hung out on vacation together, but said that it was a complete coincidence that they happened to be in the same place at the same time.

But then came a social media video showing two people who look a whole lot like Green and Moroney walking through a Panama City Beach, Fla., airport together in late April.

Then, after the 2025 ACMs, more fans posted photos taken in Green's Alabama hometown. These shots show what appears to be the two stars riding together down back roads in a convertible, and the fans who took the pictures are positive it was Green and Moroney — and that they're an item.

"We saw it with our own eyes. If he's bringing her to the hometown, they been going for a while. Ain't no speculation about it no more," one woman said in an Instagram video.

But the most recent round of Internet sleuthing suggests that neither Langley nor Moroney are dating Green -- at least, not anymore.

At recent shows, Langley gave a very pronounced wink to a fan holding up a sign that read "Wink if Riley's a Dumba--." At a show of her own around the same time, Moroney locked eyes with a fan in a Riley Green shirt and said something off-mic that the fan says was "He f--ked up."