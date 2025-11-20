Ella Langley took home three CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 19), and her team is likely furiously trying to keep her distracted from her own bank account so she will stop making splurge purchases.

What Did Ella Langley Say About Her Splurge Purchases?

Langley told us herself before the 59th CMA Awards on Nov. 19.

Taste of Country's Adison Haager asked the "You Look Like You Love Me" singer about what kind of splurge purchases she'd made since arriving on the scene in such a big way.

Langley said, "My business manager was like, 'No more splurge purchasing, you're done!'"

She continued, "Ya know, $200 at a candle store, that's enough. That'll do it."

We had to ask what kind of candles she got, and Langley said, "I like sweet scents. But I also like clean, like a little eucalyptus candle for my bathroom. I need as much Zen as I can get."

What Has Ella Langley Bought Since Becoming Famous?

The highly decorated CMA Award winner said, "Uh, I bought a house. Yeah, I don't get to go there very often, but I did."

There was likely once a time, not too long ago, when Langley had the time to spend at a house, but not the money to spend on one.

Looks like as the tables of success have turned in her favor these past couple of years, she has traded in her spare time for extra money — and honestly, who would blame her?

How Many CMAs Has Ella Langley Won?

Four, so far.

Langley's three CMA wins at the 59th CMA Awards will get added alongside her 58th CMA Award trophy for Musical Event of the Year for "You Look Like You Love Me," the same song that garnered her even more awards a year later.

Langley even described the song as "The song that keeps on giving" in her winning speech on Wednesday night.

